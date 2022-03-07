Police arrest unrepentant convicts

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Police in Gweru has arrested three unrepentant ex-convicts who have been responsible for a spate of housebreaking and theft in and around Gweru city, some two months after they were released from jail.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police have also recovered some property worth over $6 000 following the arrest of the three ex-convicts, Tafara Mutivavi Sibanda (30) and Alexander Masebo Siziba and Pilot Simango all of Gweru.

“They were recently released from prison and have been terrorising residents through unlawfully entry and theft. Police also recovered some property which includes laptops, television sets and some groceries worth $6 186,” said Insp Mahoko.