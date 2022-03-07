Police arrest unrepentant convicts

07 Mar, 2022 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Police arrest unrepentant convicts

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo
Midlands Bureau
Police in Gweru has arrested three unrepentant ex-convicts who have been responsible for a spate of housebreaking and theft in and around Gweru city, some two months after they were released from jail.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police have also recovered some property worth over $6 000 following the arrest of the three ex-convicts, Tafara Mutivavi Sibanda (30) and Alexander Masebo Siziba and Pilot Simango all of Gweru.

“They were recently released from prison and have been terrorising residents through unlawfully entry and theft. Police also recovered some property which includes laptops, television sets and some groceries worth $6 186,” said Insp Mahoko.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting