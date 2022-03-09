Police arrest seven habitual housebreakers

Crime Reporter

SEVEN suspected habitual housebreakers have been arrested in separate incidents in Bulawayo and Inyathi on allegations of breaking into several houses and shops, and stealing various goods worth thousands of dollars.

The seven were arrested last week following a tip-off from the public.

In Bulawayo, police arrested two of the suspects, Norman Tawanda Kasorori (34) and Tinashe Mutemangawo (19), after they were caught red-handed at a shop near the intersection of Leopold Takawira Street and George Silundika Avenue.

They were arrested by members from the Cycle Patrol Unit.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“On March 4, 2022 at around 0100 hours, ZRP Bulawayo Cycle Patrol Unit members arrested Norman Tawanda Kasorori aged 34 and Tinashe Mutemangawo aged 19 for cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft.

“The two suspects together with another, who fled from the scene, were observed by alert police officers who were on patrol as they parked their plateless Honda Fit vehicle at Corner Leopold Takawira Street and George Silundika Avenue,” he said.

They proceeded to a nearby shop where they broke into the shop using a bolt cutter and stole various items including six Itel cellphones and a wrist watch all valued at US$916. All the stolen property was recovered.

Police in Inyathi arrested Edington Matshazi (29), Happison Ngwenya (31), Emanuel Ndlovu (45), Mthokozisi Mtetwa (35) and Xolisani Ncube (39), in connection with several cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft committed in and around the Nkayi area.

Property including four television sets, six laptops, eight 5 000 watts speakers, three amplifiers, two 100 watts solar panels, four gas cylinders, two electrical jugs and four blankets, were recovered from the suspects.

Police say the suspects are now linked to 11 cases of unlawful entry into premises and theft.

Bulawayo have also arrested Ignatius Sounds Mudzudzu (55) for theft of a motor vehicle which occurred in the central business district last Friday at about 1000 hours. The suspect was intercepted by the police while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle, installed with a car tracking system, at Crocodile area in Esigodini.

A container of Glue Devil spray paint which he used to deface the company vehicle’s logo, was recovered in the vehicle.

Further investigations linked the suspect to two more cases which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on February 7 and February 20 this year, in which he allegedly stole two other vehicles and sold them in Mozambique.