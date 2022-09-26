Police arrest Chakari fugitive murderer



The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old Chakari man who was on the run for allegedly axing his two-year-old niece to death last week over a family dispute.

 

Zimbabwe Republic Police launched a manhunt for Tryforcer Moyo of Chakari Village, Chegutu a week ago following the horrendous murder of his brother’s daughter.

 

He was arrested last Friday.

 

The fugitive is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

 

He accused his family members of bewitching him.

 

According to sources, after his arrest, the accused tried to commit suicide by throwing himself into a disused mineshaft during demonstrations of how he committed the offence to the police.

 

He is recuperating at Kadoma District Hospital where he is under arrest.

