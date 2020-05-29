Polad wants abduction report made public

Herald Reporter

Members of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) have called on Government to investigate circumstances around the recent claims of abduction made by three MDC-Alliance officials and to make the findings public.

Government is investigating the reports and President Mnangagwa assured Polad representatives yesterday that the results would be made public.

Polad is a platform for political parties to discuss various social, political and economic issues affecting the country.

Chairman of the legislative and governance committee in Polad, Prof Lovemore Madhuku met President Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices.

The three women, Harare West MP Joana Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri have said they were abducted on May 13 after taking part in an illegal demonstration in Warren Park.

Prof Madhuku was accompanied to the meeting by Ms Lucia Matibenga and Mrs Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

Addressing journalists after the meeting Prof Madhuku said Polad was concerned over the alleged abductions.

“We came this morning to see the President with regards to a very crucial issue relating to the recent abductions,” he said.

“As Polad, we feel very strongly that the abductions must be investigated. We want to get to the bottom of the matter and so we were advising the President that it is important that these things are properly investigated through an independent process so that the whole world knows the truth.

“It’s important that we don’t continue to say abductions or no abductions. There must be clarity now. If the State is responsible let it come out. If the individuals are responsible let it come out.

“Those were our concerns and he has indicated that there are already investigations taking place and very soon they will be able to tell the world and the nation what is happening.”

The three are out on bail.