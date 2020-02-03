Polad engages US Embassy

Yeukai Tazira Herald Reporter

The Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) sub-committee for international relations has paid a courtesy call on officials at the United States embassy to discuss ways to revamp the economy in a sustainable manner.

Other matters discussed included property rights, governance issues which are expected to instil investor confidence, as well as boosting mechanisation production as part of broader re-engagement efforts.

POLAD’s information communication and publicity spokesperson Mr Khalipani Phugeni told The Herald last week that the purpose of the visit was to re-engage with the West and POLAD had set up six sub committees which would steer progress and national development.

“POLAD has elected the leadership of its six sub committees, so the committee which you saw visit the US embassy is the international relations and re-engagement committee, he said.

“The six committees include economy subcommittee, nation building, governance and legislative agenda which is currently gathered in Bulawayo looking at proposed constitutional amendments, monitoring implementation, learning and evaluation and information communication and publicity.

“We are also strengthening ties with our sister countries, our neighbouring countries. We have at least managed to get solidarity from them with regards to these sanctions. We then embarked on a charm offensive on those western nations that imposed restrictive measures on us. The visit to the US embassy actually came after we visited the British and the EU embassies.”

Mr Phugeni said they were going to hold an economic summit soon.

“POLAD will also hold an economic summit this quarter and we will hear more views from the leaders of different sectors of the industry and the diplomatic partners,” he said.

It is part of Polad’s 2020 agenda to engage with the western community to end Zimbabwe’s two decades of isolation.