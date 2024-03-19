  • Today Tue, 19 Mar 2024

Poachers gunned down: 15 tusks, guns recovered

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Mashonaland West Bureau Chief

At least two suspected poachers have been shot dead and a 375 rifle recovered after a stand-off with Zimparks rangers in the Katombora area of the Mid – Zambezi Valley.

ZimParks rangers also arrested three of the poachers and recovered 15 elephant tusks and five rounds of ammunition.

The incident has since been confirmed by ZimParks who said investigations are still in progress.

“Two suspected poachers were gunned down in Katombora (Mid Zambezi) after an exchange of fire with @Zimparks rangers while 3 were arrested. 15 tusks, a 375 rifle, 5 rounds of ammunition were recovered. Investigations are in progress,” said ZimParks on their social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

