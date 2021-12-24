Poachers arrested in Kruger National Park

MPUMALANGA. — Two alleged poachers have been arrested after they were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park.

The suspects were arrested by Field Rangers on Wednesday after a ranger received information regard­ing two suspicious individuals at the Pretoriaskop area in Shitlave Block.

According to police spokesper­son, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, the information was followed up, using a helicopter.

“Upon arrival at the place, the two were found in possession of a 375 hunting rifle, a magazine with some ammunition. A large hunting knife was also confiscated from the duo,” said Mdhuli. He added that another bag with live ammunition was also reportedly found in possession of the suspects.

The police’s stock theft unit was notified about the incident and a case opened. The suspects, Esau Dlamini, 33, and Samson Maluleke, 44, were charged for the possession of unli­censed firearms and ammunition.

They appeared in the Bushbuck­ridge Magistrate’s Court on Thurs­day. Their case was postponed to 5 January for further investigation.

They are to remain in custody.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two are from . . . Mozambique,” Mdhuli added. —Wires