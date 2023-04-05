PNL weekend’s games moved  

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League has postponed this weekend’s games to April 15 to allow their clubs to enjoy the Easter holidays.

The league had initially scheduled matches for Saturday in Beitbridge.

However, PNL Secretary-General Liberty Mhizha said they have agreed to move the games following a request from the clubs.

“Clubs have requested that they enjoy the holidays since most of the stakeholders are coming from working backgrounds. So it was unanimously agreed that we push the bubble to the 15th (of April).”