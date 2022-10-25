PNL matches postponed to early November  

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League has postponed their matches that were scheduled for this weekend to early November.

The games are now expected to take place on November 5 and 6 in Harare.

PNL chairperson Sarudzai Chapo said with a number of teams having outstanding matches, the games will be played over two days so that they conclude their 2022 season.

“Games have been postponed to the 5th and 6th of November.

“We would want to conclude the season during that weekend that’s why games will be played over two days. Some teams still have more games, so we will play on Saturday and Sunday, and see what happens after that,” said Chapo.

Defending champions Platinum Queens are leading the race and are on course to retaining the title.