PNL games resume this weekend  

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League returns this weekend with all teams expected to be in action at Stodart in Mbare.

The games are being played in a bubble set-up and the league’s chairperson Sarudzai Chapo said they are looking at concluding their season this weekend.

The matches will be played over two days – Saturday and Sunday since some of the teams have outstanding games.

“According to what we have planned, these should be our final games. But if we don’t finish all the games we will have to map the way forward because everyone will be there.

“There are teams with outstanding games but we will try to finish all the games. The rainy season is almost here and we don’t have an indoor facility, so we have to finish now,” said Chapo.

Defending champions Platinum Queens are leading the race and are favourites to retain the title.