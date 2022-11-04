Breaking News
Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Supreme Court rules in favour of Chihuri

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

PNL games resume this weekend

04 Nov, 2022 - 13:11 0 Views
0 Comments
PNL games resume this weekend  

The Herald

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League returns this weekend with all teams expected to be in action at Stodart in Mbare.

The games are being played in a bubble set-up and the league’s chairperson Sarudzai Chapo said they are looking at concluding their season this weekend.

The matches will be played over two days – Saturday and Sunday since some of the teams have outstanding games.

“According to what we have planned, these should be our final games. But if we don’t finish all the games we will have to map the way forward because everyone will be there.

“There are teams with outstanding games but we will try to finish all the games. The rainy season is almost here and we don’t have an indoor facility, so we have to finish now,” said Chapo.

Defending champions Platinum Queens are leading the race and are favourites to retain the title.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting