PNL games resume this Saturday

For this weekend’s games, Ngezi will be led by assistant coach Paidamoyo Pedzisayi since Chirenda is in camp with the senior national team, he is one of the Gems’ assistant coaches.

Sports Reporter

THE Premier Netball League games resume on Saturday with a full programme that will see games being played at three venues.

Harare will host two clusters at Stodart in Mbare.

The other games will take place in Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chisumbanje.

This is the second round of games since the season got underway on March 11.

Bubble Two – 25 March.

Mhondoro-Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Queens vs Platinum Queens, Ngezi Platinum Queens vs Mutare City, Ngezi Platinum Queens vs Harare District, Ngezi Platinum Queens vs City Angels, Platinum Queens vs Mutare City, Platinum Queens vs Harare District, Platinum Queens vs City Angels, Mutare City vs City Angels, Harare District vs City Angels.

Harare

Harare City vs Stormers, Harare City vs Filchrist Boarding, Harare City vs Mvurwi Queens, Harare City vs Lupane, Stormers vs Filchrist Boarding, Stormers vs Mvurwi Queens, Stormers vs Lupane, Filchrist Boarding vs Mvurwi Queens, Filchrist Boarding vs Lupane, Mvurwi Queens vs Lupane.

Chisumbanje

ZDF Queens vs GreenFuel, ZDF Queens vs Redwing, ZDF Queens vs Beitbridge Border Queens, ZDF Queens vs Waterfalls, GreenFuel vs Beitbridge Boarder Queens, GreenFuel vs Redwing, GreenFuel vs Waterfalls, Redwing vs Beitbridge Border Queens, Redwing vs Waterfalls, Beitbridge Border vs Waterfalls.

Harare

Rhinos vs Filchrist ZJC, Rhinos vs Zupco, Rhinos vs Expandable, Rhinos vs Marondera, Filchrist ZJC vs Zupco, Filchrist Zimbabwe vs Expandable, Filchrist ZJC vs Marondera, Zupco vs Expandable, Zupco vs Marondera, Expandable vs Marondera.