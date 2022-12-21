Play your part in Vision 2030, youths told

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has challenged the young people to be cognisant of the key role that they should be playing in the socio-economic growth Zimbabwe towards the realisation of the Second Republic’s Vision 2030.

Officially opening the, “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo: Young labour conference” in Harare yesterday, the President said the Government would always be open to engaging with the youth to understand their aspirations and desires in working towards the realisation of growth targets.

The conference was organised by the Vision 2030 Movement, a grouping of young workers in various sectors of the economy to create dialogue between the country’s leadership and the young labour to map strategies that will allow youths to play a more active role in economic development.

“I am happy that as our young generation, the future of this country, you are awake to the responsibilities you are mandated to. I feel both humbled and very thrilled that we leave behind a patriotic youth. Your invitation to me to grace this occasion highlights the fact that you, industrious and hardworking youth are cognisant of the key role that you should be playing in the socio-economic growth of our great motherland Zimbabwe. It is further opportune that this conference is being held as the year comes to an end following notable success milestones during the year 2022,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the youth were fortunate that their task was to build their country and make Zimbabwe better than they found it, when the older generation had to sacrifice their lives for the liberation of the country.

He expressed his joy that they were proving sceptics wrong that young people were in support of those who were against Zimbabwe’s growth.

“This movement by you makes me happy. There is a perception created by the western media, both domestic and foreign, that the young generation admires not your country but the west. There are people who day and night are thinking about how they can undermine the Government. The perception out there was that the young people aspire and admire those proxies who represent the west in our country. This proves them wrong. As a people, we all have a role to play for the realisation of our collective national vision to become a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society by 2030. I challenge the organisation to come up with concrete strategies on how you can take full advantage of the opportunities that are abundant across all sectors of the economy. You must think big in terms of possibilities the second republic has always emphasised on,” added the President.

He said the Education 5.0 model had encouraged young minds to use their talents with resources availed by the Government to contribute towards the development agenda.

Through this initiative, the country is now producing its own medical oxygen and has become one of the few African countries to launch a satellite into space.

The country has also improved the mechanisation of the agriculture sector to ensure self-sufficiency in wheat and improvement of the mining sector production towards a US$12 billion mining industry.

Local manufacturing has also improved with local products now occupying 78 percent of shelf space in supermarkets, from 35 percent in 2017 when the Second Republic came in.

“It is critically important that as a Government we create an environment which provides broad based empowerment to the young so that we ourselves will get empowered. New realities brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in changes in the working conditions related to the digital working culture. Technology now plays a more important role and our youth must be empowered with requisite skills to maximise on the opportunities offered by digital technology in the work environment. The future of every country is digital technology,” said President Mnangagwa

He said his administration would continuously create opportunities for the youth and this would be done through conversations to understand their aspirations and visions.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga congratulated the youth for taking an active role in coming up with strategies to grow the economy.

He said the conference was a step in the right direction towards the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo thrust.

“It is you, not anybody from outside the borders of this country, it is you the youth who are going to do it. Let us all continue to join forces to realise the Zimbabwe we all want. You remain the pillar for economic development hence the mantra ‘leave no one and no place behind’,” he said.

He said the Second Republic had embarked on empowerment projects and programmes targeted for the youths such as access to loans through Empowerment Bank, Presidential Youth Scholarships, among others.

Vision 2030 Movement chairperson Mr Paul Mavima Junior said the movement was driven by the conscience that young people should mobilise each other in terms of contributing to the growth of the economy and the agenda pertaining to an upper middle income economy by 2030.

“We are driven by the hope that the young people shall be at the centre of the realisation of the vision of an upper middle income. We are speaking of young workers contributing positively in their sectors, who know that they are playing a role to make sure that the trajectory is achieved. By any means necessary, young people of Zimbabwe shall be mobilised and take part in the growth trajectory,” he said.

He said young people were not cowards but were committed to making sure that the country, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa grows.

Mr Mavima assured the President that young people were behind his vision and would ensure that he is re-elected for the continuity of his vision.

“We cannot speak of a vision without a visionary. We are not only making a commitment to vote for you next year, we are making a commitment to mobilise people in our communities and others to make sure that your vision is secured through the re-election of the visionary. We are certain that under your leadership, this economy shall grow. We have seen what you have done in terms of infrastructure development, in terms of regional solidarity and the commitment that all young people are part of the process of making this country,” added Mr Mavima.