Platinum Queens rule the roost

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS Platinum Queens beat Harare City 52– 32 in the Premier Netball League’s top-of-the-table clash at the Stodart Netball Complex over the weekend.

The weekend’s games were the third bubble since the league action started in April.

The league is running its second season and just like last year, the matches are being played in a bubble set-up.

And the Zvishavane side won all the three games they played. They gave BTTC a netball lesson, thrashing them 110-5. They hammered ZUPCO 98–10.

Harare City also hammered ZUPCO 72–18 and beat BTTC 54-13.

Harare City coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki, who is also the senior national team’s coach, has since said that they are on a rebuilding exercise and hopes that by the time they get into the third year, they will have a strong team.

Results

Harare bubble: Harare City 72, ZUPCO 18; Harare City 32, Platinum 52; Harare City 54, BTTC 13; BTTC 5, Platinum 110; ZUPCO 10, Platinum 98; ZUPCO 42, BTTC 38.

Murewa bubble: Mutare City 80, B/Angels 14; Mutare City 67, Marondera 24; Mutare City 55, W/Falls 24; Marondera 21, W/Falls 60; Marondera 48, B/Angels 31.

Shamva bubble: Black Rhinos 31, F/Ladies 20; Black Rhinos 36, N/Platinum 39; N/ Platinum 38, F/ Ladies 24; N/ Platinum 77, Harare Poly 4; Harare Poly 19, F/Boarding 21; N/Platinum 51, F/Boarding 21; N/Platinum 51, F. Boarding 16; F/ Ladies 35, F/Boarding 19.

Chisumbanje bubble: Green Fuel 45, ZDF 46; UZ 23, ZDF 53; Green Fuel 54, UZ 18.

