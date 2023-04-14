  • Today Fri, 14 Apr 2023

Platinum Queens player, Ncube dies

THE netball family has been thrown into mourning following the death of Platinum Queens player Sibekezelo Ncube on Thursday.

The club announced the passing of Ncube on their Facebook page.

“A dark cloud covers us today.

“The Platinum Queens Netball Club announces, with a very heavy heart, the unbearable loss of one of our own, Sibekezelo Ncube. Our beloved sister passed on this afternoon.

“We implore that the family’s privacy is respected during this very difficult time.

“More information will follow in due course.

“Our prayers are with the Ncube family, her teammates as well as the entire netball and sporting family.

“May her dear soul rest in Eternal Peace,” reads part of the statement by the club.

