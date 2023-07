Platinum Queens dominate PNL games

Sports Reporter

LOG leaders Platinum Queens continued with their fine run in the Nedbank Premier Netball League with another bag of maximum points over the weekend.

The Zvishavane-based side outclassed Zupco 87-8 before defeating Filchrist Boarding 51-10. They went on to dismiss Waterfalls 52-12 and were awarded a walk-over against Mvurwi, who did not turn up for the games.

Platinum Queens are the defending champions and are chasing a third title in a row.

Results

Waterfalls Queens 15, Ngezi Platinum Queens 56; Platinum 87, Zupco 8; Filchrist Boarding 15, Waterfalls 31; Zupco 31, Filchrist ZJC 24; Filchrist Boarding 10, Platinum Queens 51; Ngezi Platinum Queens 75, Filchrist ZJC 7; Platinum Queens 52, Waterfalls 12; Zupco 30, Filchrist Boarding 31; Mvurwi 0, Zupco 40; Platinum Queens 40, Mvurwi 0; Ngezi Platinum Queens 40, Mvurwi 0; Mvurwi 0, Filchrist ZJC 40.