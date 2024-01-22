Platinum Queens back in training

Sports Reporter

PREMIER Netball League champions Platinum Queens have begun their pre-season training at their base in Zvishavane.

The reigning champions had another exciting season last year to claim the title for the third time in a row.

Platinum Queen’s coach Simbarashe Mlambo said he is pleased with the progress they are making.

“Training started this January. It’s going on well, everybody is ready to just show what they have this year and we are trying one or two things to get us in the season mode. Obviously a bit of team building here and there but all is well,” said Mlambo.