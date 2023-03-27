Platinum FM goes live in Chinhoyi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

DIVERSIFIED media group Zimpapers’ radio station, Platinum FM went live in Chinhoyi on Friday amid high expectations from the public.

The radio station will be commissioned this Friday.

The station relocated from Kariba where it was called Nyaminyami FM as Zimpapers expands coverage to the rest of the province.

Prior to its relocation, the radio station was accessible on frequency modulation (FM) to confined listeners in Kariba and Hurungwe.

Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division General Manager, Mr Comfort Mbofana said the move was long overdue as it helped to expands coverage to Mashonaland West in line with devolution and vision 30 expectations.

The public was elated with the move which they said was going to bridge the information gap and expose artistic talents from the province.