Fildah Gwati

WITH the seasonal forecast for the 2023/24 hinting at the possibility of the El Nino weather phenomenon making a return, experts have urged farmers to plant with the first meaningful rains, as part of efforts to escape the punishing effects of the predicted harsh weather.

The call comes as the country is moving to roll out a raft of practices to mitigate the harsh effects of the El Nino phenomenon to climate-proof crops and other farming activities. The forecast also indicated that the country would experience normal to below normal rains hence the need to adopt strategies to enhance food security.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers who had already completed digging their holes should commence planting with the first rains to boost yields.

“Timely and adequate rainfall plays a vital role in determining the success of crop yields. Delayed rains can disrupt planting schedules, leading to reduced harvests and increased food shortages,” Dr Mkombe said.

By planting early, farmers can take advantage of the moisture provided by the initial rains, which facilitates seed germination and establish a strong root systems. This approach reduces the risk of crop failure and increases the likelihood of achieving higher yields, he said.

Early planting allows crops to mature before the onset of dry spells and enhances their resilience to water scarcity, added Dr Makombe.

“Those who have received incentives like money and inputs such as fertilisers and seeds and have dug their holes should commence dry-planting in readiness for the rains.”

The Government has also taken steps to support farmers in implementing this strategy. Subsidies and loans are being made available to assist farmers in procuring high-quality seeds, fertilisers, and other essential inputs for early planting, said Dr Makombe.

Added Dr Makombe: “The call for farmers to plant with the first rains represents a proactive approach to enhancing agricultural productivity and resilience. By prioritising early planting and providing necessary support, the aim is to mitigate the impact of climate change and bolster food security in the country. It is hoped that these efforts will contribute to more stable harvests and improved livelihoods for farmers across Zimbabwe.”

Dr Makombe, however, added that some farmers would not be able to plant with the first rains, as they were struggling to afford the high seed, pesticide and herbicides prices despite the drop in fertiliser prices, Dr Makombe.

“While the initiative holds great promise, there are challenges that need to be addressed. Access to reliable weather forecasts, particularly in remote rural areas, remains limited. Improving meteorological services and disseminating information timely to farmers will be crucial in enabling them to make informed decisions about planting schedules.”