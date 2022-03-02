Plant breeders’ symposium opens

Sifelani Tsiko Agric, Environment & Innovations Editor

The Zimbabwe Plant Breeders Association (ZBPA) symposium opened on Tuesday with the experts pledging to redouble their efforts to develop new crop varieties to enhance the country’s food security.

ZPBA out-going president Dr Cosmos Magorokosho told The Herald that breeders remain committed to helping the country to attain the NDS1 goals and Vision 2030 targets on food security.

“We are going to discuss ways of how we as plant breeders can do to help Zimbabwe achieve its NDS1 and Vision 2030 goals on food security,” he said.

“Breeders will also share information on new technologies that can address climate change and food security issues.”



The ZPBA annual event has been dubbed: “Dr Joe Mushonga Symposium,” to honour veteran plant breeder Dr Joseph Mushonga.

Dr Mushonga is an eminent breeder who is set to receive the lifetime achievement award for his work on the development of small grain varieties.

“We want to highlight the good work being done by young plant breeders in the country,” Dr Magorokosho said.

In addition, he said, a new leadership will be elected to lead the association.

Plant breeders play a critical role in the development of new crop varieties that aim to enhance food security and address climate change risks.

The symposium has brought together plant breeders, scientists, students, propagators, government agencies, brand and patenting experts as well as private sector seed players.

Experts will connect face to face and share information to get new crop varieties into the country’s agricultural sector.

The symposium will also provide budding and well-practiced plant breeders the opportunity to learn from other experts and peers in the field.