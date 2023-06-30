Plans to open the new RGM Airport terminal tomorrow at an advanced stage

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

Plans to open up to travellers the new-look Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport terminal, which underwent a US$153 million facelift, ahead of the official commissioning on July 13 are at an advanced stage with Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) officials making final touches.

Yesterday, ACZ conducted a wet-run test on international Fastjet flight passengers while tenants are also finalising moves to occupy commercial spaces in the building as the Government continues its drive to enhance aviation infrastructure in line with global standards.

This development comes as the Second Republic continues delivering key projects in line with President Mnangagwa’s vision of attaining an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The RGM International Airport is expected to be handed over to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe by the contractor, China Jiangsu International-RGM Airport Project, in two weeks’ time while the refurbishment of the older terminal area is set to be completed in 12 months.

Posting on its Twitter handle yesterday ACZ said, “In preparation for the official opening of the new R G Mugabe International Airport extensions on the 13th of July 2023, today yesterday Fastjet FN8335 passengers are the first to do the wet-run test.”

In an interview, ACZ public relations and communications manager Mr Tonderai Mangombe confirmed that they were now ready to open the terminal to travellers.

“Yesterday we did a wet-run test on an international Fastjet flight and we are pleased to say all systems are working perfectly. We are now doing the final touches for preparing to operationalise the new extension tomorrow (Saturday).

“Today, we are removing the draft curtain at the arrival area. The departures area was completed yesterday. We are also working on road markings for the new route and the final cleaning on the construction area,” he said.

On Wednesday, ACZ chief executive officer, Mr Tawanda Gusha, confirmed that the new arrivals and departure sections would be opened to the public at the weekend.

“We are starting to use the new infrastructure on the 1st of July 2023. Currently, tenants are finalising lease agreements and setting up their respective commercial spaces in the terminal building to be able to serve the travelling public as well as their families and friends,” he said.

Mr Gusha said the airport was now complete except for one outstanding aero bridge which will remain under installation while refurbishment of the existing international and domestic terminal buildings is carried out.

“There is one outstanding aero bridge which will remain under installation and it will not affect the passenger flow of the new infrastructure. Refurbishment of the existing infrastructure will then follow when we are satisfied that the new infrastructure can handle passenger and aircraft traffic without any issues. This refurbishment is expected to take about 12 months,” he said.

Security has already been beefed up at the airport to ensure the safety of travellers and visitors as well as to thwart any criminal activities.

Law enforcement agencies have adequate human resources deployed so far while closed-circuit television systems are in place for video surveillance.

Developing an efficient air transport system is critical in enhancing economic growth in line with the country’s aspirations as expressed under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). This project has set the tone for massive transformation in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Construction at the main terminal is complete and only a few final touches were recently made while the state-of-the-art VVIP pavilion is almost ready.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport modernisation drive is one of the flagship projects implemented by the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who has placed emphasis on high-impact projects in line with the NDS1.

The airport will become a regional aviation hub able to handle about 6 million passengers annually, from the present 2,5 million.

The upgrading of the RGM International Airport is also expected to see more international airlines opening routes into Harare and a corresponding increase in tourist arrivals.