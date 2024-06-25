Plans afoot to address malnutrition

Supported by the Health Resilience Fund, a coordinated effort by the Government and development and technical partners that include the European Union, the governments of Ireland and United Kingdom and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the programme is implemented by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and UNICEF.

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke-Senior Health Reporter

THE Government is rolling out a community-based screening programme to identify and manage cases of malnutrition in communities across the country to ensure a healthier future for Zimbabwe’s children.

The programme, which was a response to the El Nino-induced drought that affected food security in the country, equips mothers with the knowledge and tools to screen their own children for signs of malnutrition.

Village health workers are also trained to provide support and guidance to mothers, as well as conduct screenings and refer severe cases to health facilities.

Supported by the Health Resilience Fund, a coordinated effort by the Government and development and technical partners that include the European Union, the governments of Ireland and United Kingdom and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the programme is implemented by the Ministry of Health and Child Care and UNICEF.

With the results of the 2023 Zimbabwe Rural Livelihoods Assessment, 29 districts were identified as high-priority districts for nutrition interventions, including 19 that were at high-risk of drought and a further 10 that have a high prevalence of wasting.

The initiative has yielded positive results in affected areas and according to Matabeleland South provincial nutritionist Mr Innocent Mazarura, the programme had equipped mothers and VHWs to become the first line of defence in identifying and managing malnutrition cases in children.

“Through the Health Resilience Fund, we came up with an emergency response plan for nutrition as a province. From this plan, we were able to train people from the community all the way up to do screening for malnutrition.

“So at community level, our screening starts with the mother herself. She is given a mid-upper arm circumference (MUAC) tape, which they use to determine if their child has malnutrition.

“Mothers are encouraged to do that every day with their children and when they find that the child is malnourished, they will refer their child to the village health worker. The village health worker will do the same screening process and refer them to the health facility,” he said.

He said the province was now actively seeking out malnutrition cases which had resulted in a reduction of severe cases.