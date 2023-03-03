PJ Moor gets Ireland contract

Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe cricketer PJ Moor has formally signed with Cricket Ireland after he was included among the 27 players that were given central contracts for the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old wicketkeeper batsman, who was capped 78 times by Zimbabwe, including eight Tests, 49 ODIs and 21 T20Is, was recently named in the Ireland Test squad to face Bangladesh and Sri Lanka this coming April.

Cricket Ireland revealed they have offered 14 players multi-year contracts and seven were given one-year contracts.

PJ Moor is one of the five players including Ross Adair, who recently made his debut during the T20I series in Zimbabwe, that were given casual contracts.

“Cricket Ireland has today confirmed that 27 men’s central contracts will be in place in 2023, covering full-time, part-time and casual contracts.

“Last year saw the reintroduction of multi-year contracts (last used in 2014-15 during the lead up to the Cricket World Cup 2015),” said Cricket Ireland in a statement.

The centrally-contracted full-time men’s players for 2023 are:

Multi-year contracts

Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

One-year contracts

Murray Commins, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, James McCollum, Ben White.

Educational/Retainer contract

Conor Olphert.

Casual (match) contracts

Ross Adair, Matthew Foster, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Peter Moor.