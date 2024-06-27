Pitisi to start for Warriors

Tadious Manyepo

Sports Reporter

Rising Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi has been handed a starting berth for the Warriors in their Cosafa opener against Comoros at the Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa this afternoon.

The match kicks off at 3pm.

Emmanuel Jalai, captain Godknows Murwira, Malvin Hativagoni and Farai Banda will form the four-men defensive line in coach Jairos Tapera’s 4-3-3 structure.

Richard Hachiro will provide a lone shield for the defence with Juan Mutudza and Donald Mudadi, both effective ball carriers, completing the midfield triangle.

Tinotenda Meke and Michael Tapera will take the wings while Takunda Benhura will be the centre-forward.

Warriors starting 11 against Comoros

Raphael Pitisi, Emmanuel Jalai, Farai Banda

Godknows Murwira, Malvin Hativagoni, Richard Hachiro, Donald Mudadi, Juan Mutudza, Tinotenda Meke, Michael Tapera, Takunda Benhura