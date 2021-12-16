Pirate taxi operator in court for sexually abusing girl

Senior Court Reporter

A Harare man today appeared in court on allegations of sexually abusing a teenage girl whom he used to ferry to school with his taxi.

Enerst Mutasha (24) appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with aggravated indecent assault.

It is alleged that sometime in September this year, Mutasha was tasked to ferry the girl from her place of residence in Borrowdale to

Alexandra Park Sports Club in his unregistered Honda Fit he used as a pirate taxi.

Upon arrival, Mutasha parked the car outside the gate at the club and he went to the back seat where the girl was seated.

The court heard that he fondled her, kissed her on the mouth and neck and touched her privates.

Mutusha, who appeared before magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti, is expected back in court on December 30.