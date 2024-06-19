Picture of the day
Mukudzei Chingwere recently in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan Zimbabwe will draw from the experiences of Tajikistan’s water management system to effectively tackle issues such as climate change. Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos said Zimbabwe benefited from its participation at the just-ended Water Conference in the central Asian country. Deputy Minister […]
Fidelis Munyoro-Chief Court Reporter THE trial of Bindura lawyer Elatone Bonongwe, who s accused of masterminding a robbery that saw his accomplices stealing over US$30,000 worth of property and cash from a Bindura home, opened at the High Court in Harare yesterday. Bonongwe is jointly charged with Musa Gandi, Agnes Kunaka, Tafadzwa Chipashu, Justin James […]
Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter Shipping, forwarding agents and cross-border traders want the Government to streamline the regulations governing their operations at the borders,saying the numerous Statutory Instruments currently in place promote smuggling and misdeclarations. Yesterday, the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ) and the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA) appeared before the Parliamentary […]
