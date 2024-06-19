  • Today Tue, 18 Jun 2024

Picture of the day

Picture of the day Harare City Council is replacing old water pipes along Julius Nyerere Way in Harare. — Picture: Tinashe Chitwanga.

    Tajikistan’s water management a model ...

    Mukudzei Chingwere recently in DUSHANBE, Tajikistan  Zimbabwe will draw from the experiences of Tajikistan’s water management system to effectively tackle issues such as climate change.  Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos said Zimbabwe benefited from its participation at the just-ended Water Conference in the central Asian country. Deputy Minister […]

