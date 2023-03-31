Picture of the Day
Edgar Vhera-Agriculture Specialist Writer THE agriculture production terrain has over the past four years undergone an expansive makeover, thanks to the Second Republic’s astute decision to introduce the John Deere and Belarus tractor facilities that bolstered the country’s mechanisation and modernisation plans for the farming sector. This put the nation on course to achieving the […]
Nyore Madzianike-Senior Court Reporter The blocked attempt by Parliament last year to buy large batches of grossly overpriced laptop and desktop computers has now seen Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda and Parliament’s director procurement Stanely Bhebhe formally charged with two counts of criminal abuse of duty as public officers. The pair were yesterday released on […]
Thupeyo Muleya–Beitbridge Bureau The upgrading of the 5km road linking the transformed Beitbridge Border Post to the Y-junction where the roads to Bulawayo and Harare split has been completed by the Government, with a dual carriageway carrying the entire north-south traffic. Beitbridge is going through a massive transformation, as the Second Republic presses ahead with […]
