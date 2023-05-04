Pickstone Mine transformation on course

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo is shown the open pit mining site being exploited by Pickstone Peerless Mine which is nearing the end of its economic life.

Walter Nyamukondiwa in CHEGUTU

The expansion of Pickstone Peerless Mine shaft in Chegutu is on course with projections of hitting 80kg of gold per month in 2023.

Production levels are expected to nearly double to 140kgs by 2024.

This augurs well for Government’s drive to transform the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by 2025.

Speaking during an assessment tour of progress made in expansion of the mine, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs responsible for Monitoring, Implementation of Government Programmes Joram Gumbo said everything should be done to ensure that the country gets optimal benefits from its natural resources.

He said the community of Mhondoro should support the mine to grow and create more employment opportunities.

Pickstone has been operating an open pit mine, which is nearing the end of its economic life, for the past seven years.

Work is now underway to make it an underground mine.

The work includes equipping the shaft, installing guides, head gear erection and commissioning of a power line by June 20, 2023.

Mine General Manager Mr Alfred Madowe said work was progressing well but unforeseen structural defects on the shaft requiring chiseling of some rocks and deposits of rubble by illegal miners had caused considerable delays.