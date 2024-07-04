  • Today Thu, 04 Jul 2024

Pick n Pay Supermarket loses US$50 000

Crime Reporter

Thieves broke into a Pick n Pay Supermarket in Aspindale, Harare, early Monday morning and stole US$50 000.
The thieves are reported to have gained entry into the supermarket through the roof before stealing the cash and various goods.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a supermarket in Aspindale, Harare, on July 1 at around 0200 hours,” he said.

“Unknown suspects broke into the supermarket through the roof and tempered with CCTV monitors. They broke into two safes and stole US$ 50 000. More details to be availed in due course.”

