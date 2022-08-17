Pick n Pay QualiSave stores to target middle-income earners

Major food retailer Pick n Pay says around 40 percent of its company-owned supermarkets will be converted to Pick n Pay QualiSave, its new supermarket brand focusing on middle-income customers under the pledge “where prices look better”.

This follows the group’s announcement in May that it would reorganise its stores into two brands — Pick n Pay which will serve more affluent consumers and Pick n Pay QualiSave which will cater to consumers in the growing middle market through lower prices.

“We have done an enormous amount of research to understand exactly what customers want and need. We concluded that we could not successfully meet the needs of all our customers with just one Pick n Pay brand,” says group chief executive Pieter Boone.

Launching the new store brand on Monday in its home base of Cape Town, the group pointed out that Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will offer customers a range of 8 000 products.

The focus of these stores will be on meat, fresh produce and bakeries, and essential commodities. Boone says the move will place the group in a stronger position to serve shoppers across its three banners, which includes Boxer, Pick n Pay QualiSave and Pick n Pay, with a renewed emphasis on the best products and services.

“Alongside Boxer, our two Pick n Pay brands now perfectly enable us to deliver the right products, at the right prices, to the right consumers. And, above all, everyone remains welcome at our stores, whichever store they shop at,” he adds.

The group says Pick n Pay QualiSave stores will have the new brand name from September 2022 and will be revamped to make them easily distinguishable from Pick n Pay stores. The revamp will see new store layouts, distinctive in-store signage, and product selection targeted at the middle market shopper base.

“We are hugely excited by the positive customer response to the Pick n Pay QualiSave pilot stores. Our sales have increased, and customers are shopping more often with us. This tell us that we are getting it right on range, quality, price, and services,” adds Boone. — Moneyweb.