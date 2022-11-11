Pick n Pay donates $15m to cancer fight

Pick n Pay managing director Mr Malcom Mycroft hands over a $15 million cheque to Cancer Association of Zimbabwe general manager Junior Mavu in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Nyasha Chisveto

Trust Freddy Herald Correspondent

Retail giant TM Pick n Pay has donated $15 million to Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) as part of its contribution to the fight against cancer.

The $15 million donation cements the relationship TM Pick n Pay has forged with CAZ and its endeavour in raising awareness towards elimination of cancer.

Speaking during the hand over ceremony, the managing director of TM Pick n Pay, Mr Malcolm Mycroft said it was a way of giving back to the community.

He said they started with a $5 000 donation in 2018 and since then they have renewed their commitment by providing funds annually to reduce the cancer burden in Zimbabwe.

“It’s something that we will continue to do and our doors are always open to help you in whichever we can. We have 58 supermarkets around Zimbabwe which can be depots. You can come and pitch your tents and people will come.

“We believe in giving back to the community that serves us and it’s actually an honour to partner with the Cancer Association of Zimbabwe,” Mr Mycroft said.

CAZ chairman Mr Eugene Mlambo said the donation would go a long way in assisting with the treatment of cancer patients all over the country.

“A donation of this magnitude for us makes a massive difference. As an association our thrust is to make cancer awareness.

“This really helps to make people aware of cancer and the idea is try and make people seek treatment early which then makes it possible for cancer to be cured,” he said.

Zimbabwe joined the world last month for the annual and global Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. Breast cancer has become one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

CAZ general manager Mrs Junior Mavu said October only served as a reminder that everyone had an important role to play in curbing breast cancer.

“We need to do more. Efforts to fight cancer should go beyond October and should be made from January to December,” she said.

Meanwhile, CAZ has set aside November as month for prostate cancer awareness following increasing cases in men.