  • Today Wed, 14 Jun 2023

PICA ends training workshop for local journalists

PICA ends training workshop for local journalists Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri reads The Herald newspaper together with Palestine International Cooperation Agency (PICA) delegates during the PICA High Level Media Capacitation workshop at Herald House in Harare yesterday.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The two-day training programme for local journalists conducted by Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) ended today with calls for them to utilise the skills they gained during the workshop.

The workshop began on Tuesday with trainers providing technical capacity building to local journalists as the nation seeks to foster professionalism and responsible reporting ahead of the polls.

Zimbabwe Newspapers Group’s Editorial Executive, Mr William Chikoto, thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services for organising the workshop and challenged the journalists to fully utilise the skills they gained.

“This programme came at the right time with just a couple of months before the elections. You will understand that the whole world will be looking at Zimbabwe and the media.

“We appreciate the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement efforts and they will be looking at the media. The two days that we got are good for us so that we cover the elections in a professional manner,” Mr Chikoto said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • OK Grand Challenge winner gets car National

    OK Grand Challenge winner gets car

    Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter The 27-year-old Kadoma woman, Ms Virginia Dende, who received her brand new US$60 000 Ford Ranger yesterday said she was still in shock as the only thing she has ever won in her life was a T-shirt. For Ms Dende, it was nothing but all smiles at OK Supermarket Belvedere branch […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey