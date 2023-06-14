PICA ends training workshop for local journalists

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Tamer Almassri reads The Herald newspaper together with Palestine International Cooperation Agency (PICA) delegates during the PICA High Level Media Capacitation workshop at Herald House in Harare yesterday.

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The two-day training programme for local journalists conducted by Palestinian International Cooperation Agency (PICA) ended today with calls for them to utilise the skills they gained during the workshop.

The workshop began on Tuesday with trainers providing technical capacity building to local journalists as the nation seeks to foster professionalism and responsible reporting ahead of the polls.

Zimbabwe Newspapers Group’s Editorial Executive, Mr William Chikoto, thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services for organising the workshop and challenged the journalists to fully utilise the skills they gained.

“This programme came at the right time with just a couple of months before the elections. You will understand that the whole world will be looking at Zimbabwe and the media.

“We appreciate the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement efforts and they will be looking at the media. The two days that we got are good for us so that we cover the elections in a professional manner,” Mr Chikoto said.