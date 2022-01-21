Phiri elated by ICC nomination

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national women’s cricket team bowler Loryn Phiri feels like she is sitting on top of the world after she was named in the International Cricket Council T20I Team of the Year on Wednesday.

Phiri is the only Zimbabwean in the team that is dominated mostly by English and South African players. The 23-year-old said she could not believe herself after the announcement was made by the ICC on Wednesday.

“I feel overwhelmed. I even went on their page to check if it was true because I thought I was being pranked. I am still in shock. It was so unreal but I am grateful God made it possible,” said Phiri.

Phiri made her T20I debut for Zimbabwe in January 2019 and has gone on to play 18 matches in the format in the last two years.

She played nine T20I matches for Zimbabwe, and claimed a stunning 16 wickets, including best figures of 5/6 last year. Her bowling average stood at a stunning 7.18.

She was voted player of the tournament at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier — Africa held in Botswana last year.

Zimbabwe won the tournament with a clean record and will represent the region at the global qualifier, as they push for a place at next year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Phiri’s performance has earned her a place among the best cricketers around the globe.

The ICC Team of the Year acknowledges the best players who entertained one and all with their performances in a calendar year.

The team is dominated by English players who include the quintet of Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver as captain.

Ireland’s Gaby Lewis also made the 11-member team. Phiri, a surprise inclusion, said she never saw it coming.

“Never in a million years, I didn’t see this coming at all but I am grateful, honestly. I am still speechless. Many thanks to everyone who has been there for me since day one.

“Honestly I do feel those 16 wickets were a blessing. It has never happened to me. I guess that was a step stone.

“I Would say I started off great in 2021. There were a lot of endless opportunities but I didn’t end the way I had hoped.

“However, hardships always prepare us for the best. It’s how you bounce back, and God made a way as always. I hope I get at least a club to play for to get more exposure and learn more about the game,” she said.

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year

Smriti Mandhana (India), Tammy Beaumont (England), Danni Wyatt (England), Gaby Lewis (Ireland), Nat Sciver (c) (England), Amy Jones (England), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Loryn Phiri (Zimbabwe), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa).