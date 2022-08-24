Phakamile to lead World Athletics Level One coaching course

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe director of coaching, talent identification and development Lisimati Phakamile is expected to facilitate the World Athletics Level One coaching course to take place from August 26 to September 4 in Bulawayo.

The course is targeting those interested in working with junior athletes.

Twenty participants are expected to attend.

The facilitator is appointed by World Athletics and Phakamile will lead the course.

The course covers several aspects on ethics and athletes’ security.

NAAZ president Tendayi Tagara said they have had a positive response from aspiring coaches.

“Our main concern was about junior coaches. But we are happy with the number of junior coaches taking up this course and again we want to remind our athletes that they must be handled by qualified coaches.

“We are happy that former athletes are joining to be qualified coaches. Coaching and running are two different categories that have a relationship, our former athletes are very good practical coaches but nowadays coaching is science-based.

“So coming to be trained as a coach, that instils the science aspect of it which must marry the two to produce a top athlete,” Tagara said.