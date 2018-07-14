PG Ray Goba suspended

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has suspended Prosecutor General Advocate Ray Goba to pave way for investigations into his suitability to continue holding office.

The suspension is with immediate effect.

A tribunal has since been constituted to investigate the PG on charges of failing to prosecute high-profile graft cases, travelling without Cabinet approval, using abusive language and general abuse of office, among other cases.

The suspension followed recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on processes leading to the removal of a PG from office in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabiza confirmed the development, saying there was as yet no replacement for Adv Goba.

“I can confirm that Adv Goba has been suspended. This follows a recommendation by the JSC after its extraordinary meeting held yesterday. They recommended that the question of removal of the PG from office should be placed before a tribunal.

“Acting in terms of Section 187 of the Constitution, His Excellency the President, has constituted the tribunal and referred the matter to it in terms of the supreme law of the country. The President, in terms of the law, has suspended Adv Goba pending completion of the investigation,” said Mrs Mabiza.

President Mnangagwa has declared zero tolerance to corruption since taking office in November last year and the investigating arms of the State have taken on high profile cases on graft.

Some of the cases are said to be ready for prosecution but the PG was accused of failing to play his part to prosecute the suspects.

Government has complained of the alleged incompetence or inefficiency on the part of the National Prosecuting Authority, a development that led to the setting up of a special prosecuting section in the office of the President.

There have also been complaints that Adv Goba was sitting on many cases despite police and the Anti-Corruption Commission having completed investigations.

Adv Goba was sworn in as the country’s substantive head of prosecution in December last year.

His earlier appointment had been revoked by former head of State Mr Robert Mugabe last year but the new dispensation reinstated him.

Adv Goba replaced Mr Johannes Tomana, who was also fired for alleged incompetence and misconduct. A disciplinary tribunal chaired by Retired High Court judge Justice Moses Chinhengo found Mr Tomana guilty on a host of charges and recommended his removal from office.

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi defended the setting up of the special Anti-Corruption Unit saying it was a result of reluctance by other players to fight graft.

Minister Ziyambi said high-profile arrests were being made but the prosecution was far from satisfactory.

“The manifest reluctance by some relevant bodies to tackle corruption cases has spurred the President to set up a Special Anti-Corruption Unit, which contrary to some sections of society, is not tainted with any illegality.

“The unit will ensure that we just do not arrest for the sake of arresting. High-profile cases are being taken to court after investigations and arrest but the results are not good enough,” he said.