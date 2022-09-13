‘Pfumvudza preps for new season go a rung higher’

Sharon Shayanewako

PREPARATIONS for the 2022/23 Pfumvudza/Intwasa cropping season continue to gain momentum with 1,3 million households completing training on the concept, while over 800 000 have already finished holing, as the Government intensifies efforts to boost food production and rural incomes.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme is aimed at climate-proofing agriculture by adopting conservation farming techniques that involve the use of small plots and application of the correct agronomic practices for higher agricultural outputs.

In an interview yesterday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development chief director for Agriculture Advisory Services Professor Obert Jiri confirmed that over 800 000 farmers had already dug their holes while 1,3 million had undergone training with both training and hole digging expected to be completed by September 25.

“Hole digging is continuing to ensure every farmer climate-proofs his or her five plots to ensure food security. We do not want any farmer to be left behind.

“The Pfumvudza programme must not leave any one or any place behind, as we move towards an upper middle income economy by 2030,” said Prof Jiri.

This season, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa input packages will be distributed according to agro-ecological regions.

Prof Jiri acknowledged that extension service delivery was in motion and distributing inputs according to farmers’ agro ecological regions.

“This year, we are matching inputs with the agro-ecological zones, as we appreciate the fact that farmers in different regions must grow crops suitable for their areas in terms of soil and climatic requirements,” further explained Prof Jiri.

He added that more traditional grains were being distributed in drier regions because they are drought-tolerant while high potential regions – one and two were getting more of the staple maize.

Said Prof Jiri: “Our target is that every farmer must at least have at least five plots.

“If farmers start early and work together, the five plots would be possible and we are encouraging farmers to do more and increase the number of plots as a way of climate proofing operations. We need to climate proof and hedge our production and productivity against the vagaries of climate change.”

Acting deputy director Training and Information for Agritex, Mrs Nester Gumbo said the distribution of Pfumvudza inputs according to agro-ecological regions would boost agricultural productivity.

“This year we are targeting maize, soya beans and sugar beans for high potential areas. These crops need a lot of rains to reach physiological maturity.

“Region one and two receive more rainfall hence their suitability for long and medium season varieties of maize grown there. Such varieties perform very well and give high economic yields.

“Maize production is decreasing in Region three, so farmers there will get a five-kilogramme pack of maize. We are increasing allocations of traditional grains and sunflower because they are short seasoned and also need less water. They are drought tolerant and take less days to mature so it is essential for them to be grown in region three,” Mrs Gumbo said.

Natural regions four and five are drier regions hence the need to climate-proof operations with traditional grains, which are drought resistant.

“Regions four and five receive little rainfall. It is not economic for farmers to produce maize. We encourage farmers to grow traditional grains such as sorghum, pearl millet, sun flower and cow peas, which tolerate long dry spells and perform very well in regions, which receive little rainfall,” observed Mrs Gumbo.

The Government has already released US$20 billion towards the roll out of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme. The strategic objective of the 2022/2023 summer programme is to sustainably increase crop production and productivity to meet and surpass the national requirements for both human consumption and industrial use through the implementation of the key tenets of the Agriculture Recovery Plan.