Pfumvudza/Intwasa training for 1 680 extension workers

Elton Manguwo

GOVERNMMENT’S decision to train 1 680 extension officers countrywide on the Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme marks a crucial step towards empowering agronomists with cutting-edge expertise in conservation practices.

On his recent visit to the Foundations for Farming Institute the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development where the initial 55 extension officers are undergoing training, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary Professor Obert Jiri said training would help improve conservation farming practices in the country on the backdrop of recurrent droughts.

“We are preparing for the summer season and we want to ensure that all extension staff are capacitated to deliver well on the programme, as we build resilience among households and communities,” he said.

With preparations for the 2024/25 summer cropping season already underway, training of farmers on Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming remains important towards securing a successful season.

“The 1 680 supervisors and some extension personnel will be trained before the start of the summer season,” said Professor Jiri.

A number of relatively new agricultural extension approaches have emerged including the participatory extension, participatory learning, participatory rural assessments, rapid rural evaluations, participatory technology development, farmer field schools and innovative farmer workshops.

“These bottom-up approaches enable farmers to take the initiative, make decisions and improve their farming practices for increased productivity,” said Professor Jiri.

The agriculture sector remains one of the country’s top revenue earners and is the most capacitated to alleviate poverty than any other sector making it crucial to equip extension service workers with vital knowledge.

“Climate-proofed smart agriculture system is hinged on the effectiveness of the country’s extension workers in passing on knowledge to farmers,” said Professor Jiri adding that Agritex workers were the key to unlocking the agriculture sector’s potential in this age of unpredictable weather patterns.

AS the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change and associated natural shocks, the Government has taken the initiative in cushioning its populace through a number of safety nets.

“The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme represents the piloting of conservation agriculture, a switch in the way farming is practiced in the country towards more sustainable methods,” he said.

Furthermore, adherence to Pfumvudza/Intwasa principles is important in safeguarding and ensuring production continuity even under harsh climate change conditions.

The Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which was adopted by the Government has been remodeled to attend to the demands of low productivity and profitability, which continue to negatively impact food security in the country.

“The Government continues to implement long-term plans to protect the country from climate change and weather shocks,” said Professor Jiri.