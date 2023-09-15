Pfumvudza inputs distribution in full swing

Africa Moyo and Precious Manomano

Seed houses and fertiliser companies have started distribution of Presidential inputs to Grain Marketing Board depots and shops across the country, to ensure farmers maximise on early rains to get a decent harvest in a season that is expected to have normal to below normal rainfall.

The Government wants up to 3,5 million households to benefit from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme this season.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said all was in place for this summer cropping season as private businesses involved in the provision of inputs were playing their roles.

“We are happy to announce that fertiliser, seed maize and other inputs are now in place,” said Dr Masuka.

“In the face of the anticipated El Nino (phenomenon) we want farmers to use every drop (of rains), so the early disbursement of inputs will go a long way towards boosting productivity.

“Apart from the usual Government inputs programme, we are happy to announce that we have NMB Bank coming on board to support 10 000 hectares of crops this summer.”

Dr Masuka said 35 000 tonnes of fertiliser has already been distributed.

A visit to seed houses and fertiliser companies yesterday revealed that production of inputs was in full swing.

Workers could also be seen loading seed, including those for maize and traditional grains, onto trucks at Valley Seeds’ warehouse in Ruwa.

The seed was destined for GMB depots and retail shops across the country.

Valley Seeds spokesperson Mr Tich Maponga said there was adequate seed for maize and traditional grains.

He said the seed will reach GMB depots and shops on time as compared to the previous summer cropping season.

“As you can see, the processing, packaging and distribution to various places has started. We intend to produce enough seed; that is about 16 000 tonnes of seed for farmers to plant on time,” he said.

“So, all those trucks are taking the seed maize to GMB depots and shops so that farmers have access and plant on time.”

On its part, FSG has intensified production of basal fertiliser at its plant in Bindura, with distribution ongoing to GMB depots.

Said FSG project manager, Mr MacDonald Mandere: “We have mobilised adequate raw materials for this summer season. As you can witness, the plant is busy and we are churning out 1 000 tonnes of basal fertiliser daily. We have so far done 38 percent of Compound D and 16 percent of nitrates.”

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa initiated the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme a few years ago to counter the effects of low rainfall caused by climate change.

Pfumvudza has helped the country attain food security in the last three seasons, at the same time boosting farm incomes as subsistence farmers are converted to small-scale commercial growers.

The programme entails use of mulch to retain moisture for some time in the event of rains.

Many countries are keen to learn about the Pfumvudza/Intwasa scheme from Zimbabwe so they boost their yields.

To ensure the success of the cropping season, FSG says it has already imported adequate raw materials for the production of about 160 000 tonnes of basal and top dressing fertilisers for the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

Seed firm, Valley Seeds, says it has also mobilised seeds that include drought tolerant maize and traditional grains seeds.

Distribution of chemicals and the seeds to strategic points is underway.

More farmers have joined the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme this year, and the number of plots has correspondingly increased as farmers seek to make money from selling surplus grain to GMB.

Under the programme farmers can prepare up to five plots.

Depending on the district and the farming region, plots will hold grain, either maize or traditional grains, legumes, soya and sunflower.

Pfumvudza training is also progressing well with more staff and farmers taking up the training.

Ministry of Agriculture Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera said: “We should aim higher in crop production this season because we can climate-proof our agriculture. Pfumvudza is the way to go.”

Under Pfumvudza, the country is targeting 250 000ha of sorghum, 126 577ha of maize, 100 000ha of sunflower, 6 230ha of soya beans, 260 000ha of cotton, 7 8120 ha of sugar beans, and 62 500ha of African peas and groundnuts.

Meanwhile, the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) has also secured adequate fertiliser to support 440 000 households with free inputs under the Presidential Scheme this season.

Cottco acting CEO Mr Munyaradzi Chikasha announced the availability of free inputs for registered growers, with distribution set to commence next month.

Cotton is a strategic cash crop, which has transformed hundreds of rural people in areas such as Gokwe, Chiredzi, Dande, Checheche, Mt Darwin, Muzarabani and others, where the crop is grown.