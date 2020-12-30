Breaking News
BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

BREAKING: Five more Covid-19 deaths recorded

Zimbabwe recorded five more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, to push the overall death toll to 354 since March when the ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Pfizer to complete supply of COVID-19 vaccines to EU by September

30 Dec, 2020 - 00:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Pfizer to complete supply of COVID-19 vaccines to EU by September

The Herald

The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said.

The protracted timetable, which was previously unknown, confirms that the bloc, with a population of 450 million, will need vaccines from other suppliers to speed up inoculations against the new coronavirus.

Most EU countries began inoculating healthcare workers and vulnerable people on Sunday with the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one so far authorised in the 27-nation bloc, and requires a two-dose regimen.

“Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” the spokesman told Reuters news agency in an emailed statement. –SOURCE -aljazeera.com/news

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting