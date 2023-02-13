Petrotrade new board members appointed

Herald Reporter

Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda has announced the appointment of five new members to the Petrotrade board of directors.

In statement today, the Minister said the board, to be chaired by Mr Michael Dondo, had been appointed in terms of the Public Enterprises Corporate Governance Act.

The four other members of the board are Ms Edith Jaravani, Mr Eleph Gula Ndebele, Mr Partson Chikudza and Colonel (Rtd) Morgan Mudzinganyama.

Petrotrade is a State-owned oil company which runs a number of fuel service stations across the country.