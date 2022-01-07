Petrol blending ratio reviewed from E10 to E0

The Herald

Precious Manomano

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced that the petrol blending ratio has been reduced to zero.

In a statement, ZERA advised that the blending ratio has been reviewed from E10 to EO.

Diesel price is at ZWL $149.55 per litre or US$1.38 per litre whilst petrol price is at ZWL$152.87 per litre or US$1.41.

“Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided by the fuel pricing regulations,” read the statement.

