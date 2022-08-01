Petite model wins Miss Culture Zimbabwe

Arts Reporter

Tanaka Dumbura, a 26-year-old petite model, has won the inaugural Miss Culture Zimbabwe, beating 14 other models drawn from all over Zimbabwe.

Dumbura walked away richer, with a cash prize of US$1 500, courtesy of the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation and hampers from various sponsors. She is set to represent the country at this year’s edition of Miss Culture International to be held in South Africa next month.

Gweru-based model Scholastica Makoni, who was the crowd’s favourite, was voted first princess in a tough competition.

The lanky dreadlocked teenager walked with US$300 cash prize, while Bulawayo-based model Patience Gumbo scooped the second princess title, pocketing US$200.

Alisha Bwanya of Harare was crowned the fourth runner-up. The strongest contender of them all was 19-year-old Ropafadzo Gura, who shocked the judges, organisers and the crowd because of her energy and zeal at the pageant.

Her story should qualify to be recorded in the Guinness “book of records” of the modelling world.

Two days prior the finale, during the rehearsals at the boot camp, Gura was cut by a glass door which fell on her thigh and ankle.

She was rushed to hospital where she got treated and stitched. Gura was amongst the top five Miss Talent contenders.

On the night, she brought her energy and power as she danced to Jah Prayzah’s song, in bandage and received a thunderous applause. She even led the pack during the introduction dance segment.

According to her, she had no challenge in her cat-walking and dance routines despite her injuries. She then landed the Miss Talent Culture Zimbabwe 2022 crown.

Despite the pageant starting late and ending in the wee hours due to logistical challenges, the event also gave an opportunity to upcoming designers and upcoming musicians a chance to market themselves.

The pageant was held at the Casino Marina, Longchen Plaza, in Belvedere running under the theme, “Celebrating culture, diversity and identity”.

It was hosted by reigning queen Miss Culture Zimbabwe Pauline Marere, who also happens to be the licence holder-cum-national director of the pageant.

Guests were dressed in African themed fabrics of their choice, with some cultural artefacts on exhibition by some visual artists during the red carpet affair. All the 15 models had to go through their paces in four categories – namely introduction wear, swimwear, culture wear and the evening gowns which stunned the guests.

Newly-crowned queen Dumbura said was happy that she won and had proved to locals that petite models can also win.

“I am here and representing the marginalised girls and I want to prove to the world that petite models too can clinch titles,” she said.

“I will use this win as a girl child to empower my peers that ‘believe in yourself and focus on your dream and you can make it’,” she said.

But there was an outcry from the audience who doubted that Dumbura could make it to the Miss Culture International due to some of the requirements such as height and eloquence.

One of the organiser of the pageant Pauline Marere said the Miss Culture International pageant was different from the Miss World requirements. She was optimistic that Dumbura had what it takes to represent Zimbabwe.

“I am confident that she will make it,” she said. “I will be helping her and will also encourage stakeholders to assist in sponsorship for this dream to be achieved.”

Principal Arts and Culture Officer in the Ministry of Youth, Spiwe Zemura, who read a speech on behalf of Minister Kirsty Coventry, said Zimbabwe was a country rich in culture, with beautiful ethnic tribes.

“I would like to applaud the girls for taking such a bold step towards becoming Zimbabwean Cultural ambassadors and this goes well with the mantra that our President Mnangagwa is working with “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’,” she said.

“As a ministry that represents the youths, we are excited to be part of this journey and we strongly believe the winner will represent the Zimbabwean youths.”