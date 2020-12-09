Performance contracts for perm secs

Herald Reporter

Permanent secretaries and heads of Government departments will be given performance-based contracts from this month as part of the roadmap for implementing, monitoring and evaluating progress of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, that ministers, accounting officers (who are generally the permanent secretaries) and programme managers will be held accountable for the delivery of targeted outcomes.

In fulfilment of the undertaking made during the launch of NDS1, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, updated Cabinet on the formulation of an NDS1 implementation roadmap with clear benchmarks to show the attainment of set goals to effectively monitor and evaluate progress made.

“Cabinet stresses that monitoring and evaluation of the NDS1 targets will commence from the outset of the strategy period and will be done thro nt system. Government ministries, departments and agencies have already undertaken strategic planning workshops to come up with annual plans for the year 2021, which are based on an initial three-year macro-economic framework.

“The annual plans form the basis upon which performance contracts of permanent secretaries will be signed later this month,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The NDS 1 monitoring and evaluation framework is drawn from the national and sectoral development results frameworks, which outline national priorities, key result areas, outcomes, key performance indicators, baselines and targets.

“The results-based monitoring and evaluation of NDS1 will place greater emphasis on the measurement of economic and livelihoods transformation results. In order to ensure effective and efficient implementation of NDS 1, bi-annual reviews coupled with mid-term and terminal evaluation will be undertaken,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said there will be a high-level NDS1 national steering committee chaired by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, comprising members from the Office of the President and Cabinet, Public Service Commission and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development that will produce periodic reports on results-based monitoring and evaluation of NDS 1 for consideration by the Ministerial Committee chaired by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.