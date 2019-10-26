Pepe rescues Arsenal as Man United win

PARIS. – Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to rescue Arsenal at home against Vitoria Guimaraes with two late free-kicks in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Arsenal came from behind to win 3-2 and stay perfect in Group F. They are one of only two teams on nine points from three games, along with Sevilla, who beat Dudelange of Luxembourg 3-0 in Group A.

Manchester United are one of the teams on seven points and need just one more win to ensure they qualify from Group L after eking out a 1-0 win against Partizan on an emotional day in Belgrade.

Celtic came from a goal down to beat Lazio 2-1 in Glasgow and remain top of Group E. PSV Eindhoven were held 0-0 at home by Linz but still lead Group D. Rangers drew 1-1 in Porto in Group G while Wolves beat Slovan 2-1 in Bratislava in Group K and both are in contention. -AFP.