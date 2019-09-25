Pensioners’ pay day moved to next week

Herald Reporter

PENSIONERS from the Public Service Commission (PSC) will not access their dues this Friday as was initially expected, as there are efforts to review them.

In a statement on Monday, the PSC said the pensioners would now be paid by October 3.

“The public service commission regret to inform all public service pensioners that we are unable to meet the scheduled Friday 27 September pay out date.

“The change has been necessitated by the granted approval to review pensions in line with the cost of living adjustment given to serving members.

“We are working flat out to finalise the process and we should be able to pay by the 3rd of October 2019. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and kindly as all our pensioners to bear with us,” read the statement.