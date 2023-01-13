Pensioners hail President over US$ bonuses

President Mnangagwa has been reminding people that his economic development plan does not have a room for anyone to be left out.

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

PENSIONERS under the banner Zimbabwe Pensioners Welfare Trust for ED (ZPWT4ED) have applauded President Mnangagwa for awarding pensioners’ bonuses in United States dollars.

ZPWT4ED chairman Dr Austin Zvoma, in a statement also thanked the President for starting various empowerment projects for pensioners.

“We would like to express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in both his capacities as Head of State, President and First Secretary of the ruling party, Zanu PF for awarding all pensioners US dollar-based bonuses,” he said.

“ZPWT4ED also takes this opportunity to also thank the President and Government for initiating various economic empowerment projects which the Trust has embraced as they are in line with its objectives. We convey this message of gratitude to His Excellency, the President on behalf of all pensioners who subscribe to its philosophy and objectives.”

ZPW4ED is an organization that was formed to champion the welfare of all pensioners in the country working with different ministries of government and the ruling party which shapes public policy and programmes.

The Trust advocates for better treatment and recognition of pensioners to be economically empowered.