Pele seriously ill, remains positive

“It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes!”

SAO PAULO. — Pele has broken his silence after reportedly being moved to palliative end-of-life care in hospital.

The Brazilian football legend wrote on social media: “My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. “I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received. “I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!

“Thank you so much for everything.”

The footballing icon (82) is said to no longer be responding to chemotherapy as he battles with bowel cancer.

Pele was taken into hospital on Tuesday and now Folha in Sao Paulo state he will no longer be subjected to invasive tests or treatment.

The three-time World Cup winner – widely considered as one of the greatest footballers ever – has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment since September 2021.

He had surgery to remove a tumour from his colon last year and had numerous visits to ICU during the stay and continued to be treated regularly, including another chemo treatment just before Christmas.

Earlier this year, it was diagnosed that the cancer cells had spread to his intestine, lung and liver. In February, he spent two weeks in hospital for further treatment on the cancer — as well as a urinary tract infection. — The Sun.