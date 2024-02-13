Pedestrian accidents on the increase in Mash Central

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Two school-going children were hit by a motorcycle on their way to school in Centenary as cases of pedestrian accidents are on the rise in Mashonaland Central.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe has warned motorists to respect the right of way of pedestrians.

One of the two minors is in critical condition at St Albert’s Hospital.

They are sisters, Adrest (5) and Nomsa Katsekere (10).

Adrest bruised her right eye, her nose bled and was injured in the right leg while the older sister sustained bruises on her legs and hands.

They are both in hospital.

The incident happened on February 8, this year at the 21-kilometre peg along the Centenary-Muzarabani Road.

Gift Sorija (43) of Sable Height Primary School was driving a tobacco company motorcycle when an oncoming vehicle encroached onto his lane.

Insp Mundembe said while attempting to avoid a head-on accident, Sorija went to the far right side where the children were walking to school.

Meanwhile, an unknown female is fighting for her life at Concession Hospital after being hit by a commuter omnibus in Mazowe along the Harare-Bindura Road.

She is unable to speak.

Insp Mundembe appeals to people who are missing their female relative to visit the nearest police station.

Circumstances are that, Wellington Musvaire was driving a Toyota Hiace AEU 8379 towards Bindura with nine passengers.

The woman was hit while crossing the road near the 40-kilometre peg.

She fractured her left leg and sustained deep cuts on her face.

In another incident, Chipo Muzanenhamo (38) of Chiwaridzo was walking along the Bindura-Matepatepa Road in the company of her husband Lust Chingwaru.

James Mandaza (43) was driving in the opposite when he hit Muzanenhamo.

She is in a serious condition at Bindura Hospital.

All the drivers are facing culpable homicide charges.

Insp Mundembe urged motorists to safeguard the lives of all road users.

“Speed thrills but kills, travel at a safe speed,” he said.