PED Gudo retires

Locadia Mavhudzi Midlands Correspondent

Midlands provincial education director Mrs Agnes Gudo has retired from the sector after 16 years of service.

Mrs Gudo served the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education in various portfolios in Masvingo and Midlands provinces.

Speaking during Mrs Gudo’s farewell party, Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Larry Mavima said she was the face in transforming access and quality of education offered in both primary and secondary schools in the province.

Minister Mavima said Mrs Gudo’s commitment to her work was extraordinary hence the province managed to increase the number of primary schools from less than a 1 000 in 2002 to 1 750.

“It was through your hard work that so many schools have been renovated, expanded and others opened,” he said.

“When you took over the office in 2002, the number of primary schools has increased from less than 1 000 to 1 750.

“The quality of education that our schools are now offering is quite remarkable as evidenced by the National Merit awards that our schools receive each year.”

Minister Mavima said the calibre of workmanship that Mrs Gudo carried was highly-compatible with the demands of the new political dispensation.

“When the President introduced 100-day plans, a performance-based plan, the education sector in the Midlands became the flagship performer as the ministry managed to implement school projects such as piggery, fishery, orchard plantations and chicken rearing projects,” he said.

“She is retiring as a pacesetter and I call upon all those who will take over to copy the culture of hard work which is the key to unlock value in the education sector as we move forward.”

Speakers described Mrs Gudo as a champion of education and an exemplary leader, with various female headmistresses paying tribute to her for her unwavering support towards their upliftment.