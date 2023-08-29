Peaceful environment prevails

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were happy with the cooperation they were receiving from the public in terms of maintaining law and order.

Crime Reporter

The situation in Zimbabwe remains very peaceful and calm after last week’s highly successful elections with police not recording any incidents of disturbances by late yesterday.

Police assured members of the public to feel free to conduct their day to day businesses in the post-election period.

Officers would remain deployed countrywide to thwart any rogue elements who might want to cause disturbances.

There are motorised and foot patrols in Central Business Districts, residential, industrial and other areas in order to maintain law and order.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were happy with the cooperation they were receiving from the public in terms of maintaining law and order.

“As the country moves into the post-election period after the announcement of Presidential, National Assembly and Local Authority election results, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reassures the public, business and visitors to the country that the security situation remains peaceful, calm and conducive for all socio-economic activities to prevail.

“Zimbabweans should feel free to go to their work places, to conduct family and other activities without fear or any form of intimidation from anyone,” he said. He said the Zimbabwe Republic Police has deployed police officers throughout the country to maintain law and order.

He also reiterated the need for political parties to assist in the maintenance of law and order in the country by avoiding unsanctioned processions and other celebratory activities without notifying the local regulating authority in terms of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act Chapter 11:23. Asst Comm Nyathi said any form of unlawful political gatherings would be dealt with by the police in terms of the country’s laws.

Over the weekend, police also dismissed as false, some reports circulating on social media that there was a curfew in place.

Police warned that individuals and groups peddling falsehoods bent on causing alarm and panic would be arrested.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police assures the nation that the security situation in the country is normal and peaceful. Police officers are conducting motorised and foot patrols in Central Business Districts, residential, industrial and other areas in order to maintain law and order.

“Therefore, the safety and security of Zimbabweans and visitors is certainly guaranteed. The Zimbabwe Republic Police dispels reports of a curfew or any form of disturbance in the country as peddled by some individuals and groups on social media,” he said.

“The public should feel free to conduct normal day to day activities not only in Harare but throughout the country.

Police deployments and presence in communities and Central Business Districts in cities would continue throughout the country during the post-election period and beyond.