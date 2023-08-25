Peace promised, peace delivered

The election process was peaceful with multitudes turning out to cast their ballots

Blessings Chidakwa

Zimpapers Elections Desk

PEACE simply runs in the DNA of Zimbabweans. We are all Zimbabweans before anything else, what binds us is stronger than what separates us.

Indeed, Zimbabwe promised to be peaceful before, during and after elections, and that has been on display during the entire election season.

It is for all to see everything was just smooth sailing.

All those who had wished otherwise are probably pouting, angry that the chaos they wished for in Zimbabwe has been all, but a hopeless fancy, because at the end of the day Zimbabwe’s elections were a contestation for ideas with all political parties campaigning freely.

All things being equal, there has been peace and tranquillity across the land of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi during the successful conduction of the country’s harmonised elections.

As a result, most Zimbabweans cast their votes in a perfect process except for a handful of areas mostly in Harare and Bulawayo where there were logistical hiccups caused by prior court challenges that delayed the printing of ballot papers.

But these logistical issues were quickly attended to and the elections proceeded smoothly.

In the run up to the elections, contesting political parties pledged to safeguard the peace and tranquillity that had been prevailing in the country during the electoral cycle.

The Second Republic has indeed walked its talk on guaranteeing peace always, surely there was no sacred cows when dealing violence.

President Mnangagwa’s calls for peace has been loud and clear.

“I want to commend our people, throughout the country, for showing a high level of political maturity since the proclamation of the election date,” he said.

“Let us all continue with this culture of peace, unity and oneness as we demonstrate that our country is now a mature democracy.”

Even on the election day, President Mnangagwa’s stance was the same on maintaining peace.

“Today (Wednesday) is a very important day for our great nation. Let us remember the importance of unity and peace,” he said.

“The power to shape our future lies in our hands. Let’s uphold the values of democracy and celebrate togetherness.”

The peace message was just almost synonymous with other parties, especially during the signing of the peace pledge.

MDC chief whip Paurina Mpariwa said the opposition political outfit would champion and continue to preach peace.

“As the MDC this is a great occasion and I hope and trust it will take us far because we have been talking of peace and harmony among political parties,” she said.

“We need to be accommodative of each other regardless of our political jackets and I believe that today marks a new era and as MDC we will walk the talk, we salute peace and we salute God.

“After all we are all relatives regardless of the different political parties we are members of.”

CCC’s secretary for elections Ian Makoni said they would campaign peacefully and propagate peace during the remainder of the electoral period.

“The bigger prize is that these elections are held in a peaceful manner and as the CCC, in every opportunity to urge and encourage peace you will always find us there,” he said.

UZA president Elisabeth Valerio weighed in saying her party had signed the pledge as peaceful campaigning was the only way to go.

“Today is an important day for us and it was a chance for us as political parties to really focus on the nation and the peacefulness that is required for us to effectively participate in this election,” she said.

Those who dared to instigate violence faced the full wrath of the law, including recorded isolated cases as suspected CCC goons went on a rampage burning homes, properties, livestock and valuables belonging to Zanu PF members in Shurugwi.

Ten houses were burnt in Shurugwi North Constituency among them three huts and livestock belonging to Zanu PF Hanke-B district chairwoman Anna Mangena.

Other Zanu PF members who fell victim are Ever Chitata, Getrude Munyoro, Tendai Sithole, Lot Chivese and Miriam Chivese whose homes, personal belongings and livelihoods, including livestock, were lost during the ugly scene.

Another case involved a CCC activist, who died in Glen View 7 after being run over by a truck that was coming from behind in the brawl between youths from the ruling party Zanu PF and the opposition.

They were fighting over the use of a single venue for their political activities. The long arm of the law caught up with the perpetrators of the skirmishes.

Even the police have applauded the public for voting in a peaceful manner in the harmonised elections.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that since the opening of polling stations at 0700hours across the country, the situation is calm and peaceful,” said a police official.

The general populace also hailed the prevailing peace in the country, among them Mrs Rutendo Rwenya from Chivhu.

“I am happy that for the first time the polls were peaceful and there was no violence in her constituency. I would like to thank all voters and the leadership at large for maintaining peace in the elections,” she said.

A Warren Park resident Victor Dumba said the elections were peaceful despite the voting process having commenced a bit late.

“People were just patient enough waiting for the arrival of the voting material. When they finally arrived, the process sailed through easily. This is commendable,” he said.

A Dzivaresekwa resident, Mrs Ellina Mafurise, also commended the security forces for the peace and stability that prevailed in the country during the election period.

“During this whole election period it was just calm nationwide. Even on the voting day it was just like any other normal day there were no incidences of violence, this should be applauded,” she said.